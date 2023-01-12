TechnipFMC Wins Dvalin North Subsea Deal From Wintershall Dea

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant EPCI contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project.

Engineering company TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project.

TechnipFMC said that the contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

“We previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines in the Dvalin field, and this new contract builds on the success of our installed base there. We have a deep understanding of our client’s needs and a strong, collaborative relationship with Wintershall Dea,” Jonathan Landes, President for Subsea at TechnipFMC, stated.

According to TechnipFMC, Dvalin North was the second significant contract awarded to TechnipFMC by Wintershall Dea in 2022, following on from an iEPCI that will extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS.

It is worth clarifying that for TechnipFMC, a significant contract is between $75 million and $250 million. Also, this award was included in inbound orders in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Dvalin field is being developed as a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform, using an underwater template on the ocean floor. Four wells are being drilled through the template. Flowlines and umbilicals will connect the structure to Heidrun.

On the Heidrun platform, a new 4,500-ton module for processing and compression of gas will be installed. Equinor will perform all work at Heidrun and Wintershall Dea will perform all subsea and subsurface work as Dvalin operator.

The gas from Dvalin will be transported to Heidrun via a 14.9-kilometre pipeline. From there, it will be sent to the Polarled trunk line via a 7.5-kilometre pipeline before it will be further processed to dry gas spec at the Nyhamna onshore gas terminal. Finally, the gas will be transported via Gassled to the market.

