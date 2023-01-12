TechnipFMC Wins Dvalin North Subsea Deal From Wintershall Dea
Engineering company TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for its Dvalin North project.
TechnipFMC said that the contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).
“We previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines in the Dvalin field, and this new contract builds on the success of our installed base there. We have a deep understanding of our client’s needs and a strong, collaborative relationship with Wintershall Dea,” Jonathan Landes, President for Subsea at TechnipFMC, stated.
According to TechnipFMC, Dvalin North was the second significant contract awarded to TechnipFMC by Wintershall Dea in 2022, following on from an iEPCI that will extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS.
It is worth clarifying that for TechnipFMC, a significant contract is between $75 million and $250 million. Also, this award was included in inbound orders in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Dvalin field is being developed as a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform, using an underwater template on the ocean floor. Four wells are being drilled through the template. Flowlines and umbilicals will connect the structure to Heidrun.
On the Heidrun platform, a new 4,500-ton module for processing and compression of gas will be installed. Equinor will perform all work at Heidrun and Wintershall Dea will perform all subsea and subsurface work as Dvalin operator.
The gas from Dvalin will be transported to Heidrun via a 14.9-kilometre pipeline. From there, it will be sent to the Polarled trunk line via a 7.5-kilometre pipeline before it will be further processed to dry gas spec at the Nyhamna onshore gas terminal. Finally, the gas will be transported via Gassled to the market.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- ExxonMobil to Sell Thai Refinery and Retail Unit
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Five Major Energy And Resources Trends To Look Out For In 2023
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- African Upstream Revival And 26 Drilling Campaigns Set For 2023
- Aker BP Extends Drilling Alliance With Noble, Odfjell, Halliburton
- Public Shale Drillers Best Private Rivals in Race to Deploy Rigs
- What Will OPEC Do in 2023?
- DNV Hired As Advisor On Hydrogen Conversion Of Diesel Rigs
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel
- Shell Highlights 4Q 2022 Tax Hit
- Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
- Analyst Flags Oil Market Weakness
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast