TechnipFMC Unit Wins Offshore Mexico Contract from BHP
Genesis, a wholly owned engineering subsidiary of TechnipFMC, reported Monday that it has won a contract from BHP for preliminary design of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) for the Trion development in the Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).
“We are very proud to be awarded this contract which recognizes our strong offshore capability and commitment to the Mexico market,” Genesis Managing Director John Cambridge remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
According to Genesis, BHP and Trion partner Pemex have made three awards for the competitive pre-front end engineering and design (pre-FEED) phase. The firm noted the pre-FEED includes design of the topsides, hull, mooring and risers. It added that all pre-FEED work will be performed by a Houston-based team.
Genesis stated that it will share the design effort with subcontractor Exmar Offshore Co., whose opti-hull design will factor into the scope. Moreover, Genesis noted that it will collaborate with other TechnipFMC offshore global teams as well.
Trion represents a “key project” for BHP as well as Pemex, Genesis observed. The contract recipient stated its pre-FEED award continues its relationship with BHP, adding that it is engaged with the ongoing Ruby project and the Hokchi development.
BHP has also awarded Trion contracts to McDermott International, Inc. and DORIS Engineering.
