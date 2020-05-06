TechnipFMC to Design $10B LNG Terminal

TechnipFMC has reportedly teamed up with A-Property, a firm owned by Russian energy mogul Albert Avdolyan, to design a $10 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal, according to a report from Reuters.

A-Property is aiming to complete the plant by 2025 and sell chilled fuel to Asia. Upon completion, the LNG plant will be able to produce 13 million tonnes of LNG annually and it will be fairly close to the Chinese border, according to the report. A-Property also plans to seek permission from the Russian government to export LNG.

TechnipFMC will work on the design phase of the LNG project which should be finished by the end of this year, the report said.

In recent years Russia has increased its focus on LNG for exports, and this latest effort should support the country’s LNG production goals and grow its footprint in the global LNG market.

“The global economy is facing a slowdown and the demand for energy sources is falling,” Mikhail Mishustin, Russia’s Prime Minister, said in the opening remarks of an April 2 government meeting. “But this crisis, partly caused by the spread of the coronavirus, will come to an end like all other crises. We should work for the future, and correctly assess the changes that are taking place in the global energy sector with regard to the development of technology, production patterns and demand. We should already plan our actions for the period of the recreation of the global markets and build the state’s energy policy.

“The strategy will be implemented in two stages. The first– until 2025 – will be aligned with the existing state programs, and most importantly, with national goals, national projects and the comprehensive plan for modernization and expansion of backbone infrastructure. We will also continue to develop technologies for oil, gas, coal and LNG production, and diversify energy exports. At the same time, we will continue to develop gas infrastructure in the Russian regions.”

