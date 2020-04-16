TechnipFMC to Build Plastics Recycling Demo Plant

TechnipFMC reported Wednesday that it will assist the green chemistry firm as it builds a demonstration plant to enable recycling of waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics.

The plant, which will be located near Lyon, France, will demonstrate Carbios’ Enzymatic Recycling Process for depolymerizing waste PET into monomers. According to a written statement from TechnipFMC, the technology uses proprietary enzymes to recycle waste PET into monomers ready for repolymerization into PET exhibiting the same technical and physical properties as virgin PET.

“We are pleased to work with Carbios to demonstrate their plastic recycling technology,” commented Alain Francois, managing director of TechnipFMC’s Lyon office. “This collaboration recognizes our technological know-how and leading-edge approach to commercializing new processes, as well as underlining our ambition to provide services in the field of sustainability and the circular economy.”

TechnipFMC noted that it will provide advisory, engineering, procurement and construction supervision services for the plant. The company added that construction will start later this year, with operations projected to begin in 2021.

“Carbios’ collaboration with TechnipFMC has been very successful over the past few years and we are delighted to extend this valuable partnership to the construction of our demonstration plant,” remarked Carbios CEO Jean-Claude Lumaret. “Carbios’ technology has proven to be a superior process that efficiently recycles all PET-based plastics. To ensure its implementation at large-scale, it is key for operators to gain insights into operational conditions. Our collaboration with TechnipFMC aims to address this need through a demonstration plant.”

TechnipFMC also stated the technology could eventually be commercialized.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.