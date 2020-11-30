TechnipFMC Starts Work on Egypt Hydrocracking Complex
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) reported Monday that it has commenced work on a new hydrocracking complex in Egypt for Assiut National Oil Processing Co. (ANOPC).
The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract covers new process units such as a vacuum distillation unit, a diesel hydrocracking unit, a delayed coker unit, a distillate hydrotreating unit and a hydrogen production facility unit, TechnipFMC pointed out in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The company added the project calls for other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.
“The project supports the Egyptian Government’s Energy Transition strategy and will reinforce the economic growth of rural areas while minimizing environmental emissions as well as reducing the government export bill,” TechnipFMC stated.
According to TechnipFMC, the complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from a nearby Assiut Oil Refining Co. (ASORC) refinery into approximately 2.8 million tons per year of Euro V diesel and other cleaner products.
As Rigzone reported in July, the EPC contract is worth more than $1 billion to TechnipFMC.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
