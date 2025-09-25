TechnipFMC Secures New Significant Contract from Petrobras

TechnipFMC will design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed in greenfield developments, brownfield expansions, and asset revitalizations across Petrobras' portfolio.

TechnipFMC plc has been awarded a "significant" contract for subsea production systems by Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) after a competitive tendering process. While the contract value remains undisclosed, TechnipFMC values significant contracts between $75 million and $250 million.

The tech major said that it will design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed in greenfield developments, brownfield expansions, and asset revitalizations across Petrobras’ portfolio. The contract also covers installation support and life-of-field services, with provisions for additional equipment and services, TechnipFMC said.

"Leveraging our industrialized operating model, we can standardize innovative solutions and deliver the schedule certainty that Petrobras expects on its projects. We look forward to creating new value together as we build on our decades-long relationship as a trusted local partner", Jonathan Landes, President for Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented.

The subsea production systems will be manufactured and serviced in Brazil, utilizing local capabilities and expertise. This is also the case for two subsea contracts for Petrobras that TechnipFMC secured earlier this month. Manufacturing for these projects will take place solely at TechnipFMC's flexible manufacturing plant in Acu, Brazil, according to the company.

One of the earlier contracts involves the design, engineering, and manufacturing of flexible gas injection risers, which will help maintain reservoir pressure and improve production efficiency through high-capacity gas reinjection in pre-salt formations in the Santos Basin, TechnipFMC said.

The other contract is for the design, engineering, and manufacturing of flexible risers and flowlines for use in the Campos Basin.

"As Petrobras unlocks Brazil’s energy resources, we are proud to provide technology and expertise that support some of their most technically challenging projects. TechnipFMC is a subsea innovation leader and continues to advance flexible technology to support new projects and enhance value for its clients", Landes said at the time of the award of the two contracts.

