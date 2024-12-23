TechnipFMC Secures Contract from Shell Nigeria

The company described the contract as substantial, which it defines as having a value between $250 million and $500 million.

TechnipFMC plc has secured a contract from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Bonga North development in Nigeria.

The contract covers the design and manufacture of subsea tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, controls, and services, TechnipFMC said in a news release. The company described the contract as substantial, which it defines as having a value between $250 million and $500 million. The award will be included in inbound orders in the fourth quarter of 2024, it noted.

Jonathan Landes, President for Subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “Shell was the first to adopt our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order solution, and continues to deploy it across multiple basins—underscoring its commitment to the technology globally. This award further positions us for future deepwater opportunities in the region”.

Meanwhile, TechnipFMC announced that it has been given full notice to proceed with the contract for the first all-electric integrated project by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture between BP plc, Equinor ASA, and TotalEnergies SE.

The contract covers the supply and installation of an all-electric subsea system, including trees, manifolds, umbilicals, and infield flowlines, which will be delivered using TechnipFMC’s integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) execution model. The company’s all-electric technology enables the extended distances required for the project, it noted in a separate news release.

TechnipFMC described the contract as a large award, which it defines as having a value between $500 million and $1 billion. The award was included in inbound orders in the third quarter of 2024.

The contract follows NEP’s announcement of financial close and entry into the execution phase of the carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation and storage infrastructure in the United Kingdom’s East Coast Cluster.

Earlier, Equinor reached a final investment decision with partners BP and TotalEnergies to proceed with the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage project. Expected to start operations in 2028, NEP will permanently store up to an initial four million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President for New Energy at TechnipFMC, said, “We are excited to see this development move forward, as it is a significant milestone for the United Kingdom and our Company. TechnipFMC will leverage its industry-leading subsea expertise and proprietary technologies to deliver the first all-electric iEPCI for carbon transportation and storage”.

Last month, TechnipFMC secured an (iEPCI) contract from TotalEnergies for its GranMorgu project on Block 58, the first oil and gas development offshore Suriname.

TechnipFMC said in a news release that the contract was major, which it defines as having a value of more than $1 billion. The company’s contracted scope for the project includes Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, connectors, and topside control equipment. It will also supply umbilicals, flexible jumpers, and flexible risers.

TotalEnergies made a final investment decision (FID) for the GranMorgu development in October. The oil major said in an earlier statement that the GranMorgu project will develop the Sapakara and Krabdagu oil discoveries, where an exploration and appraisal campaign was completed in 2023. The fields are located 150 kilometers off the coast of Suriname and hold recoverable reserves estimated at over 750 million barrels.

