TechnipFMC Scores Work On TotalEnergies Lapa North East Field

Oil and gas service provider TechnipFMC has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by TotalEnergies for its Lapa North East field in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

TechnipFMC said that it would reconfigure and install umbilicals and flexible pipe in a new configuration that will further secure the production of the field.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal but did describe it as ‘significant’ meaning that the contract value was somewhere between $75 and $250 million.

“The Brazilian offshore market is becoming more diverse regarding work scope and customer opportunity. On Lapa North East, we are working with a valued client with whom we have built a trusted relationship. By offering the flexibility of a phased campaign, we are helping TotalEnergies accelerate its schedule and begin production sooner,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.

The Lapa field was put into production in December 2016, via the 100,000 barrel per day capacity Cidade de Caraguatatuba FPSO. TotalEnergies entered the field back in January 2018 after buying a 35 percent stake in the field from Petrobras, as well as the operatorship.

After the acquisition, TotalEnergies owned 35 percent of the field while partners Shell, Repsol Sinopec, and Petrobras owned 35, 20, and 10 percent, respectively.

Along with this transaction, the French oil major also bought a 22.5 percent stake in the Iara area which comprises the Sururu, Berbigão, and Oeste de Atapu fields in Block BM-S-11A in the Santos Basin pre-salt. Production from Iara is done through the P-68 FPSO in the Berbigão-Sururu fields and the P-70 FPSO in the Atapu field.

According to information put forth by TotalEnergies, the two acquisitions had a combined value of $1.95 billion, including closing adjustments.

The oil major increased its stake in Lapa last year. Namely, Petrobras transferred its remaining 10 percent interest in the field to TotalEnergies. The operation also involved the assignment of the totality of the interest held by Petrobras Netherlands B.V. in Lapa Oil & Gas B.V., concluded with the payment of $49.4 million to Petrobras.

