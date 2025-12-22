TechnipFMC Notches Build Contract for Coral North LNG in Mozambique

TechnipFMC won a 'substantial' engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Eni for the Coral North LNG project offshore Mozambique.

TechnipFMC PLC said it had won a "substantial" engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Eni SpA for the Coral North LNG project offshore Mozambique.

"TechnipFMC will manufacture and install flexible flowlines and risers, as well as install subsea manifolds and umbilicals", the integrated energy tech company said in a press release.

TechnipFMC values a "substantial" contract at $250-500 million.

"We will leverage our experience gained from the successful delivery of Coral South - the world's first FLNG project in ultradeep water - by replicating our proven playbook with an enhanced approach", said TechnipFMC president for subsea Jonathan Landes.

On October 2 Eni announced a positive final investment decision (FID) on Coral North. Expected to start operations 2028, the project has a capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum (MMtpa).

Coral North will be fed from the northern part of the Area 4 block's Coral gas reservoir in the Rovuma basin. The floating LNG facility will be installed in the deep waters of Cabo Delgado, the Italian state-backed company said.

"Coral North is Eni’s second development in Mozambique and the second large-scale FLNG delivered in ultra-deep waters worldwide, with Coral South being the first", Eni said. "Leveraging the experience gained with Coral South, which has been in production since 2022, Coral North will offer competitive advantages in terms of schedule, costs, performance optimization and minimization of execution risks, aiming to deliver the project within schedule in 2028".

The Eastern African country will have an LNG production capacity of over seven MMtpa from Coral South and Coral North, "making the country the third-largest LNG producer in Africa and further reinforcing its role in the global energy scenario", Eni said.

Eni owns 50 percent of the Coral North joint venture. China National Petroleum Corp holds 20 percent, South Korea's state-owned Korea Gas Corp (Kogas) 10 percent, Mozambique's Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos 10 percent and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co 10 percent.

Also in Mozambique, TechnipFMC previously won contracts for Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG, as announced by the contractor June 18, 2019, and October 9, 2019, respectively.

Elsewhere, earlier this month TechnipFMC said it had signed a "significant" contract from Chevron Corp for a recently approved project to expand the Gorgon domestic and LNG project in Western Australia.

Technip FMC will deliver its Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order suite of products for the Gorgon Stage 3 project.

"This contract marks the introduction of the first seven-inch series of Subsea 2.0® horizontal subsea trees", TechnipFMC said December 11. "In addition, TechnipFMC will deliver flexible jumpers designed to increase production rates and provide flow assurance for gas applications".

TechnipFMC places a "significant" contract at $75-250 million.

On December 5 Chevron announced a AUD 3 billion ($2 billion) FID to proceed with Gorgon Stage 3. The first in a planned series of tiebacks, Gorgon Stage 3 will develop the Geryon and Eurytion fields in the Greater Gorgon Area by connecting them to existing subsea gas gathering infrastructure and processing facilities on Barrow Island, Chevron said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com