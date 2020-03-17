TechnipFMC Halts Split
TechnipFMC reported Sunday that it has put its planned separation into two companies on hold.
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, TechnipFMC noted the COVID-19 pandemic, plummeting commodity prices and greater equity market volatility have created market conditions that discourage moving ahead – for now – with its plan to separate into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.
As Rigzone reported earlier this year, TechnipFMC had expected to complete the transaction during the first half of 2020. Under the plan, TechnipFMC – previously identified with the generic moniker “RemainCo” – would be a fully integrated technology and services provider with headquarters in Houston. It would concentrate on subsea and surface technologies, an August 2019 Rigzone article states.
Incorporated in the Netherlands and headquartered in Paris, Technip Energies – also known as “SpinCo” – would pursue engineering and construction opportunities in the downstream, liquefied natural gas, renewables and other markets and incorporate the current firm’s Onshore/Offshore, Loading Systems and Cybernetix units.
Despite delaying the separation, TechnipFMC reiterated that it has not changed the “strategic rationale” for separating the company into two firms.
“The Company is committed to the transaction and continues its preparations to ensure that the two companies are ready for separation when the markets sufficiently recover,” TechnipFMC stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudis to Push Oil Export to 10MM Barrels a Day
- CNOOC Makes Large Bohai Bay Discovery
- Three Potential Oil Market Scenarios
- Santos Takes Virus Measures
- Exxon Looks to Significantly Reduce Spending
- TechnipFMC Halts Split
- Oil Supertankers Fetch Astronomical Rates
- Oil Back at $30 in Most Volatile Trading Ever
- EOG Adjusts Budget to Weather Mid-$30 Oil
- Noble Corp. Names New CFO
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Murphy Oil to Delay Some Gulf of Mexico Wells
- US to Buy Large Quantities of Oil for Reserve
- Texas Shale Heartland Rattled by Virus and Price War
- Shale Drillers Seek Jones Act Waiver to Ease Price Pain
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil