TechnipFMC Gets Work On Guyana Gas To Energy Project
Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana.
Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea risers and pipelines.
According to TechnipFMC, the project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Unity back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community.
“The Gas to Energy Project is another example of how we are helping deliver the energy the world needs, and we are thrilled to be supporting another project in Guyana. We remain proud of our dedicated Guyanese employees and are committed to the continued development and expansion of local capabilities,” Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.
TechnipFMC currently employs more than 85 Guyanese and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.
The company further stated that a significant contract is between $75 million and $250 million. TechnipFMC stated that the full contract award would not be included in inbound orders until the project receives final investment decision and government approvals.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Project To Prove U.S. Power Grid Can Fully Run On Clean Energy
- USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High
- Senator Sinema Key to Passing Schumer-Manchin Bill
- Saipem Bags $305MM Job For Enimed
- US Community Solar Sector To Grow 7 GWdc By 2027
- Shell Chooses Aker Solutions For Jackdaw Platform Construction
- Supply Chain Issues Push Back First Tyra Gas
- OPEC+ Ministers Have Near Clean Sheet for September Policy
- Fitch Solutions Unveils Latest Oil Price Forecast
- TechnipFMC Gets Work On Guyana Gas To Energy Project
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
- Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining
- Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
- Schumer-Manchin Deal Makes Industry And Environmentalists Happy
- Ineos and Sinopec Sign Significant $7B Petrochemical Deals
- Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
- Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
- USA Ramps Up Rig Count
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most