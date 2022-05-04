TechnipFMC Gets Work On Exxon Yellowtail Project Off Guyana
TechnipFMC has been awarded an additional contract and received notice to proceed by U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil for work on the Yellowtail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
TechnipFMC said that the contract was awarded by Exxon affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited.
The company did not disclose the value of the deal but did claim that it was a ‘significant’ flexibles contract which covers six risers which are qualified for high pressure and high temperature. A significant contract for TechnipFMC is between $75 and $250 million.
TechnipFMC was also given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the subsea production system, following ExxonMobil’s final investment decision for the Yellowtail project in April.
The initial award of what the company described as a ‘large’ contract was announced in November 2021. TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing, and testing capabilities for the subsea production system, which includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment. A large deal for TechnipFMC is between $500 million and $1 billion.
The majority of the total contract awards will be included in the company’s second quarter inbound orders.
“We are thrilled that our partnership with the Stabroek Block operator continues to grow. We have an established presence in Guyana to accommodate the level of activity there and we’re committed to further developing local capabilities,” Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.
TechnipFMC currently employs 70 Guyanese workers and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of these awards.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- How Much EU Fossil Fuel Pay Has Russia Received Since Invasion?
- Petronas, PTTEP, Eneos in Myanmar Update
- OPEC Fails to Increase Oil Output
- Chevron Joins Bayou Bend Offshore CCS Project
- Santos Pavo Discovery Dubbed A Stellar Exploration Success
- New Method to Gauge Oil Market Sentiment Launched
- Exxon Sells Romanian Subsidiary For $1B To Romgaz
- Watch: Njord A Platform Moored Into Place After Years Of Renovation
- USA LNG Deals Surge
- Awilco Drilling Sells Its Final Rig To Well-Safe Solutions
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- 890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
- Chevron Gets More Acreage Offshore Suriname
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana