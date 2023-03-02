TechnipFMC Gets In On Agogo Development Offshore Angola
TechnipFMC joins a list of companies that have been hired by Azule Energy to bring forward the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development project, offshore Angola. The company has been contracted to supply flexible pipe for the project. TechnipFMC valued the contract between $250 million and $500 million and said it is one of TechnipFMC’s largest ever awards for flexible pipe in West Africa.
The company said in its statement that the contract covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of jumpers, flowlines, risers, and all associated ancillary equipment. The flexible pipe will connect the new Agogo facility to the subsea production systems.
Azule Energy, a BP and Eni company, is the operator of Block 15/06 in Angola offshore, partnering with Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited.
“Our ability to meet Azule’s flexible pipe needs, which allows for optimized riser and flowline system configuration, was instrumental in winning this award. This is another example of our unique capability to support fast-track greenfield developments, and we are excited to be supporting Azule Energy and its partners on this project,” Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented.
TechnipFMC joins Baker Hughes on the list of companies awarded contracts for the Agogo development. Baker Hughes will provide subsea equipment and services for the Agogo oilfield, offshore Angola. The scope of work includes 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fiber optic controls and the related system scope of supply. Baker Hughes will also provide services and aftermarket support for the Agogo integrated west hub subsea production system.
Other companies include Yinson, contracted to supply the FPSO and Field Operations and Maintenance services for the project. Aker Solutions will supply the umbilical system, Saipem has been contracted to supply rigid flowlines and subsea structure transportation and installation. Subsea 7 has also been awarded a contract for risers, flowlines and subsea structures transportation and installation.
