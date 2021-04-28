TechnipFMC Gets Go-ahead for Australia Subsea Work

Santos has given TechnipFMC a notice to proceed for its Barossa subsea production system contract.

Santos Ltd. (ASX: STO) has given TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) a notice to proceed for its subsea production system contract for the Barossa project, TechnipFMC reported Monday.

TechnipFMC noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone that the contract scope for Barossa, located 186 miles (300 kilometers) north of Darwin, Australia in approximately 427 feet (130 meters) of water, calls for supplying subsea trees and associated control systems, manifolds, and wellheads as well as providing installation and commissioning support. The firm pointed out that Barossa will help to extend the life of the Darwin LNG facility.

“We are very pleased to have been selected as a subsea partner for the Barossa project,” remarked Jonathan Landes, TechnipFMC’s president for subsea. “This important award strengthens our relationship with Santos and further demonstrates our commitment to assist in the development of the Australian energy sector.”

The contract’s value ranges from $75 million to $250 million, TechnipFMC stated.

Santos revealed in late-March that it had taken a final investment decision on Barossa, which is projected to achieve first gas in 2025.

