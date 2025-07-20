TechnipFMC Enlisted for Equinor's Heidrun Extension Project

TechnipFMC secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for Equinor's Heidrun extension project in the Norwegian Sea.

Energy tech provider TechnipFMC has secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract for Equinor ASA’s Heidrun extension project. TechnipFMC said in a media release that the award follows an integrated front-end engineering and design study it had already completed.

The new contracts, according to TechnipFMC, are valued between $75 million and $250 million.

The project will enhance the current infrastructure and extend the production lifecycle of the Heidrun platform, TechnipFMC said. According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the Heidrun field is in the Norwegian Sea 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northeast of the Asgard field. Heidrun has a water depth of 350 meters (1,150 feet).

“This direct award highlights the mutual benefit of early engagement, which led to an optimized field layout. We are excited to leverage our iEPCI integrated execution to upgrade this important asset for Equinor”, Jonathan Landes, President for Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.

In 2024, Equinor increased its ownership in the Heidrun field to 34.4 percent following an asset swap with Petoro. Heidrun is among the fields with the longest remaining life on the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor said at the time.

Earlier this year, Equinor awarded a three-year well plugging contract involving Heidrun to Island Drilling Company AS, Archer Oiltools, and Baker Hughes Norge. The scope of work under the contract includes mobilization, planned upgrading, and certain integrated drilling services, Equinor said.

The semi-submersible rig Island Innovator will be deployed to carry out the contract. It will plug subsea wells at Heidrun, Snorre, and Norne, among others.

Erik G. Kirkemo, Equinor senior vice president for drilling and well, said the company aims to drill 600 improved oil recovery wells and approximately 250 exploration wells to sustain its production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf until 2035.

