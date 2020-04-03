TechnipFMC Cuts Capex 30 Percent
TechnipFMC reported Wednesday afternoon that it has lowered its 2020 capital expenditures by 30 percent to $300 million in response to current market conditions.
The company, which recently put on hold it plan to split into two firms, noted the it is also making more than $100 million in annualized cost reductions to its Surface Technologies unit given the “sudden and sharp decline in North American activity.” Surface Technologies caters to the drilling, completion, production, pressure control, and midstream and downstream transportation markets, TechnipFMC’s website states.
Also on Wednesday, TechnipFMC stated that it will cut it corporate expenses by $30 million on an annualized basis. The firm added that it will achieve the cost savings by the end of this year.
“TechnipFMC continues to exhibit solid financial strength and liquidity,” the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.2 billion at the end of 2019, of which $2.2 billion was available for Company use outside joint ventures. The Company’s liquidity is further supported by a revolving credit facility of $2.5 billion.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Already Cheap Crudes May Be Worth Less Than Zero Dollars
- Patterson-UTI Energy Cuts Capex 60 Percent YoY
- Apache Makes Significant Oil Find
- TechnipFMC Cuts Capex 30 Percent
- Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
- Jasper Ventures Lays Off Staff at Veritas Facility
- OTC Board Cancels 2020 Houston Event
- HollyFrontier Welcomes New EVP, COO
- Oil Surges as OPEC+ Prepares for Monday Meeting
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Oil CEOs Back Plan to Cut Texas Output
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
- Trump to Meet With Oil Executives
- Shell Pulls Out of Louisiana LNG Project
- Some American Oil Selling at Under $10 a Barrel
- Basic Energy Adjusting Headcount, Closing Select Locations
- CARBO Ceramics Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan