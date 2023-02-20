TechnipFMC Bags Verdande Deal For Equinor
TechnipFMC has snagged a contract for the subsea production system for Equinor’s Verdande project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company dubbed the deal as a significant one, meaning the bill is anywhere between $75 million and $250 million.
The contract, awarded under TechnipFMC’s framework agreement with Equinor, covers the complete subsea production system including subsea trees and structures, control systems, connections, tooling, and installation support.
“This latest contract highlights the close relationship we have with Equinor under the framework agreement. We are delighted that Equinor is once again placing trust in our technology,” Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented.
Comprising the Cape Vulture and Alve North-East discoveries, Verdande is located in the Norwegian Sea at water depths of 1148-1246 feet, around 186 miles south-west of the city of Bodø in North Norway.
The discoveries were proven in 2017 and 2020 respectively and contain a total of 36.3 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. The subsea development secures important oil volumes to the Norne production vessel. Verdande will be put on stream in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Verdande will be operated and maintained as an integrated part of Norne. This includes activities at the supply base in Sandnessjøen, the helicopter base in Brønnøysund and use of local companies in engineering services and fabrication in North Norway.
The Verdande development is based on well-known technology from similar satellite developments at the Norne field. The development solution consists of a subsea template tied back to the Norne vessel via a new tubing. The oil will be lifted by a tanker and the gas will be piped via Åsgard Transport to Kårstø.
Verdande license owners are Equinor Energy as operator (59.3 %), Petoro (22.4 %), Vår Energi (10.5 %), Aker BP (7.0 %), PGNIG Upstream Norway (0.8 %).
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
Writer
