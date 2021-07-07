TechnipFMC Bags Significant Tullow Deal
TechnipFMC (NYSE, PARIS: FTI) has announced that it has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract for the Jubilee South East development, which is located offshore Ghana.
The deal, which will be the company’s first iEPCI project with Tullow Ghana Ltd, covers the supply and offshore installation of all major subsea equipment, including manifolds and associated controls, flexible risers and flowlines, umbilicals, and subsea structures, TechnipFMC highlighted.
TechnipFMC describes a “significant” contract as being worth between $75 million and $250 million. Jubilee South East is an extension to the Jubilee field.
“We are proud to continue supporting Tullow Ghana in the development of the Jubilee field,” Jonathan Landes, TechnipFMC’s subsea president, said in a company statement.
“This is the first time Tullow has used our iEPCI model, which enables us to collaborate even more closely and simplify project delivery,” he added in the statement.
“We also see our work on this project as an opportunity to further develop our local content in Ghana, with the fabrication of a number of subsea structures, including production and water injection manifolds, carried out in-country,” the TechnipFMC representative went on to say.
Last month, TechnipFMC announced that it had been awarded a significant Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) contract by Equinor for the Kristin Sør field in the North Sea. TechnipFMC also announced earlier in June that it had been awarded a substantial subsea contract by Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields. The company defines a substantial deal as being worth between $250 million and $500 million.
The Jubilee field, which is described as world class by Tullow Oil plc, came on-stream in 2010. It was first discovered back in 2007 by the Mahogany-1 (M-1) and Hyedua-1 (H-1) exploration wells, Tullow Oil’s website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
- Pemex Comments on Fire
- Patterson-UTI to Expand USA Drilling Fleet 11%
- Diamond Offshore Strikes Training Deal with Maersk
- Analyst Talks Latest OPEC+ Breakdown
- Shale Rushes to Lock In Oil Rally
- Subsea 7-Schlumberger Alliance Bags Sizeable Deal
- What to Watch as the Oil Crisis Evolves
- BP Awards Four-well Offshore Contract
- USA Pump Prices Return to 2014 Territory
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- TotalEnergies Becomes Rugby World Cup Sponsor
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- Onshore-Powered Offshore Field Starts Production
- Advisories Issued on Tropical Storm Elsa
- Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
- Equinor Decides on $760MM+ Project
- Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon