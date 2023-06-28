TechnipFMC Bags Significant Contract
TechnipFMC announced that it has been awarded a “significant” contract by Azule Energy to supply subsea production systems for the Block 18 Infills development, offshore Angola.
According to the company, the contract is worth anywhere in the region of $75 million and $250 million. The company said in its statement that this is its first subsea production systems contract with Azule Energy and follows the announcement of a flexible pipe supply contract for Azule’s Agogo Integrated West Hub Development.
That contract is one of TechnipFMC’s largest ever awards for flexible pipe in West Africa, and covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of jumpers, flowlines, risers, and all associated ancillary equipment, TechnipFMC noted in a previous statement. The flexible pipe will connect the new Agogo facility to the subsea production systems, the company highlighted.
Azule Energy, a BP and Eni company, is the operator of Block 15/06 in Angola offshore, partnering with Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited.
The existing Block 18 field layout will be reconfigured to accommodate new equipment that will continue to support Azule’s production increase plan, TechnipFMC said. The company highlighted that it will design and manufacture subsea trees, a manifold, subsea distribution equipment, and topside controls, as well as jumpers, flowlines and umbilicals.
“Our deep knowledge of the existing installed base was key to securing this contract, and we are delighted to be supplying subsea production systems to Azule Energy as we further develop our relationship with this client,” Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- USA Gas Demand Up 43 Percent 2012-22 Driven by Shift from Coal
- Which Companies Actively Hire During Low Oil, Gas Price Environments?
- Rosebank, Cambo Dubbed Barometers for Future of North Sea Production
- Seplat Looks to New Nigerian Leader to Complete Exxon Oil Deal
- Aker BP Awards Final Build Contract for Yggdrasil Power Supply
- UK Climate Committee Calls for Tougher Fossil Fuel Permitting Process
- Producers Approach Regulator over Trans Mountain's Shipping Costs
- Saipem Fixes 2 Offshore Drilling Gigs Worth $550MM
- ERCOT Issues Weather Watch
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Aramco, TotalEnergies Award Contracts for $11B Saudi Petrochemicals Project
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts