TechnipFMC Bags Significant Contract

TechnipFMC announced that it has been awarded a “significant” contract by Azule Energy to supply subsea production systems for the Block 18 Infills development, offshore Angola.

According to the company, the contract is worth anywhere in the region of $75 million and $250 million. The company said in its statement that this is its first subsea production systems contract with Azule Energy and follows the announcement of a flexible pipe supply contract for Azule’s Agogo Integrated West Hub Development.

That contract is one of TechnipFMC’s largest ever awards for flexible pipe in West Africa, and covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of jumpers, flowlines, risers, and all associated ancillary equipment, TechnipFMC noted in a previous statement. The flexible pipe will connect the new Agogo facility to the subsea production systems, the company highlighted.

Azule Energy, a BP and Eni company, is the operator of Block 15/06 in Angola offshore, partnering with Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited.

The existing Block 18 field layout will be reconfigured to accommodate new equipment that will continue to support Azule’s production increase plan, TechnipFMC said. The company highlighted that it will design and manufacture subsea trees, a manifold, subsea distribution equipment, and topside controls, as well as jumpers, flowlines and umbilicals.

“Our deep knowledge of the existing installed base was key to securing this contract, and we are delighted to be supplying subsea production systems to Azule Energy as we further develop our relationship with this client,” Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented.

