TechnipFMC Bags Multimillion Deal and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Exxon Contract Worth at Least $500MM to TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC has won a subsea contract from a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp. worth between $500 million and $1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, TechnipFMC will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system for the proposed Payara project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
Fitch Solutions Maintains Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions has maintained its Brent oil price forecast to 2024, the company’s latest oil price outlook report has revealed. Analysts at the company expect Brent to average $44 per barrel this year.
Oxy Selling Onshore Colombia Assets for $825MM
Occidental Petroleum Corporation has signed an agreement to sell its onshore assets in Colombia to The Carlyle Group for a total consideration of approximately $825 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Odfjell Drilling Wins Contract for 15 Wells
Equinor has awarded Odfjell Drilling a letter of intent for drilling and completing the Breidablikk project with the Deepsea Aberdeen semisubmersible rig. The contract is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022.
Chevron Bypasses ExxonMobil in Market Value
12
