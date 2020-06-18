TechnipFMC and Clariant to Demo New Catalyst
TechnipFMC reported Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Clariant Catalysts to jointly develop a new catalyst for producing acrylonitrile, a chemicals intermediate used in plastics and synthetic fibers for the automotive and textile industries.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Clariant Catalysts in this development effort that leverages our synergistic capabilities and continues to bring to market leading technology solutions,” remarked TechnipFMC Process Technology President Stan Knez in a written statement.
Under the joint development agreement TechnipFMC and Clariant will demonstrate and commercialize Clariant’s new “AcryloMax” propylene ammoxidation catalyst for producing acrylonitrile, TechnipFMC stated. The firm added that it will contribute Technip Energies’ fluid bed technologies and process development and Clariant will provide expertise in developing, manufacturing and supplying catalysts and for the petrochemicals industry. It also stated that Technip Energy’s Research Center in Weymouth, Mass., will commission a large demonstration reactor to test the process technology.
“We are delighted to work with TechnipFMC and to contribute our expertise in ammoxidation,” commented Stefan Heuser, senior vice president and general manager with Clariant Catalysts. “For producers of acrylonitrile, this combination of catalyst and process technology know-how will open the door to exciting new opportunities.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
