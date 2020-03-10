Technip Wins FEED Contract with Mexico Pacific Limited

Mexico Pacific Limited LLC, a North American LNG export project based on the West Coast of Mexico, has awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract to Technip USA, representing one of the final milestones to moving the project into construction and operation.

MPL is a North American LNG project that connects the Permian Basin in the United States to Asian markets. MPL will build its 12 mtpa facility on a 1,100-acre site it owns in Puerto Libertad in Sonora, Mexico, roughly 125 miles south of the Arizona border. At completion, MPL will be the leading West Coast LNG export facility in North America, according to the company.

"With major permits in hand and the FEED award completed, MPL is on track to take FID and establish a world-class North American LNG export facility on the West Coast of Mexico,” Douglas Shanda, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPL said in a written statement. “With this unique project, we will address global energy needs while providing substantial cost advantages for our partners. We look forward to continuing our momentum as we work toward taking FID in early 2021 and bringing the facility into service in 2024."

"We are excited to take this important step with our partners as MPL continues on its path to becoming the leading west-coast provider of US LNG," added Josh Loftus, Chief Development Officer of MPL. "We look forward to strengthening our relationships with all current and future global partners as we become a top supplier in the growing LNG market."

