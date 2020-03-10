Technip Wins FEED Contract with Mexico Pacific Limited
Mexico Pacific Limited LLC, a North American LNG export project based on the West Coast of Mexico, has awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract to Technip USA, representing one of the final milestones to moving the project into construction and operation.
MPL is a North American LNG project that connects the Permian Basin in the United States to Asian markets. MPL will build its 12 mtpa facility on a 1,100-acre site it owns in Puerto Libertad in Sonora, Mexico, roughly 125 miles south of the Arizona border. At completion, MPL will be the leading West Coast LNG export facility in North America, according to the company.
"With major permits in hand and the FEED award completed, MPL is on track to take FID and establish a world-class North American LNG export facility on the West Coast of Mexico,” Douglas Shanda, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPL said in a written statement. “With this unique project, we will address global energy needs while providing substantial cost advantages for our partners. We look forward to continuing our momentum as we work toward taking FID in early 2021 and bringing the facility into service in 2024."
"We are excited to take this important step with our partners as MPL continues on its path to becoming the leading west-coast provider of US LNG," added Josh Loftus, Chief Development Officer of MPL. "We look forward to strengthening our relationships with all current and future global partners as we become a top supplier in the growing LNG market."
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Oil Prices Will Eventually Rebound
- Geophysical Firm Makes Deepwater OBS Debut
- 10-year Diamond Offshore Contract Goes to Logan
- Is America's Oil Producer Status Now at Risk?
- Saudi Arabia Books More Supertankers for Abundance of Oil
- Talos Cancels Investor Event Due to Virus
- Technip Wins FEED Contract with Mexico Pacific Limited
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- WPX Expands Permian Footprint with Felix Energy Acquisition
- OTC 2020 Still On Despite Virus Outbreak
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Exxon Cracking Down on Employee Travel
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Sandridge Energy Announces April Layoffs
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- What Happens to McDermott Stock?