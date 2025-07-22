Technip, Shell Tie Up for Carbon Capture Projects

Technip Energies has partnered with Shell Catalysts & Technologies Ltd. to work together on a post-combustion amine-based carbon capture solution.

Technip Energies NV has partnered with Shell Catalysts & Technologies Ltd. to exclusively work together on a post-combustion amine-based carbon capture solution. The two companies, according to a joint statement, will use Shell’s CANSOLV carbon dioxide capture system.

The alliance leverages Shell Catalysts & Technologies' technology expertise with Technip Energies’ strength in integration and project delivery, the companies said. The parties have committed to working exclusively together to offer an improved, complementary solution in the post-combustion carbon capture sector.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies believe this model will make carbon capture more attractive, scalable, and accessible for industrial sectors, aiding customers in decarbonization efforts.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in a relationship built on shared ambition and delivery. Through our strengthened alliance with Technip Energies, we’re helping customers advance their decarbonization plans, backed by deep expertise and more than a decade of working side by side”, Robin Mooldijk, President for Projects and Technology at Shell, said.

“By forming a global alliance with Shell Catalysts & Technologies in the field of carbon capture, we combine cutting-edge technology, smart engineering, and excellence in project execution. This global alliance is the result of more than 10 years of collaboration and continuous innovation,” Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, added. “Our ambition is to deliver a world designed to last by enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonize with greater certainty and affordability.

“Canopy by T.EN, powered by Shell CANSOLV carbon capture solution, pragmatically delivers on this ambition”.

