Technip Energies-Led JV Wins Work On ADNOC Mega-Project

A Technip Energies-led JV has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement related to the onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Technip Energies said that the PCSA phase followed the successful completion of an updated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the entire development.

This next phase covers early project activities for onshore facilities, such as initial detailed engineering and procurement services of critical long lead items.

The PCSA scope of work also includes the preparation of an open book cost estimate for the project delivery of the onshore scope, which will be considered as part of the client’s Final Investment Decision making process.

“We are honored to be trusted by ADNOC to continue from the successful FEED execution to the initial activities for the onshore facilities for this important gas growth project, and to prepare an open-book cost estimate for project delivery. This reinforces Technip Energies' long-standing relationship and trust developed over the last four decades with ADNOC, supported by our long-term presence in Abu Dhabi.”

“Together with our joint venture partners, Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont, we will utilize our global experience on mega project execution and open book estimate conversions to work with ADNOC and their international concession partners to continually optimize the project and successfully meet their requirements transparently and diligently.”

“Furthermore, Technip Energies' ambition to engineer a sustainable future is fully aligned with ADNOC’s strategy of decarbonizing their operations while growing their lower carbon energy portfolio as they continue to help meet the world’s energy needs,” Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, stated.

Technip Energies was awarded the project as a leader of a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont.

In a separate statement, Samsung Engineering said that the overall contract value to the joint venture for the early engineering and procurement works on the onshore facilities is approximately $80 million.

The awards come as ADNOC accelerates gas expansion, as part of its low-carbon growth strategy to continue responsibly meeting global energy needs. ADNOC is attempting to unlock UAE’s abundant natural gas reserves to enable domestic gas self-sufficiency, industrial growth, and diversification as well as to meet growing global gas demand.

Samsung Engineering has a proven track record in the UAE with 10 projects such as the Borouge-3, Fertil-2 Ammonia & Urea Complex, and more recently ADNOC’s Refining Crude Flexibility Project. Most notably, the company has already executed a gas megaproject for ADNOC – the Shah Sour Gas Development – which has a similar production capacity as Hail and Ghasha Gas Development Project.

"We are proud and honored to receive these early awards and be involved in one of ADNOC’s flagship megaprojects. Based on our expertise in the UAE market, extensive know-how in gas development projects, as well as our own unique project delivery solution under the ‘AHEAD’ execution model, we, together with our joint venture partners, are confident in executing the project successfully and meeting the expectations of ADNOC and their international concession partners,” Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung Engineering, said.

