Technip Energies To Upgrade Aramco's Sulfur Recovery Facilities
Engineering company Technip Energies has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery.
According to Technip Energies, this latest deal is a part of its long-term agreement with Aramco.
This contract covers the implementation of three new tail gas treatment (TGT) units, improving the performance of the existing three sulfur recovery units (SRU) to comply with more stringent regulations for sulfur dioxide emissions, with recovery efficiency at more than 99.9 percent.
The project will be executed locally, leveraging Saudi economic resources and infrastructure. The existing sulfur recovery units in the Riyadh refinery were designed and built by Technip Energies in the early 2000s.
“We are pleased to be entrusted by Aramco to work on the upgrading program of their refinery in Riyadh. By leveraging our long-standing relationship, which has been in place since the mid-1990s, we are committed to make this project another success, while utilizing local resources and supply chain,” Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals & Circularity of Technip Energies, stated.
It is worth noting that this award is included in the company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results.
