Technip Energies To Add CO2 Capture To Giant ADNOC Gas Project
Engineering and tech firm Technip Energies has been awarded a contract by ADNOC to update the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Ghasha mega gas project in the UAE.
Technip Energies said that the updated FEED also includes accelerating the integration of carbon capture into the development.
The project aims to develop the untapped oil and gas reserves from the Ghasha concession fields which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development.
The concession area is expected to produce over 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, as well as condensate and oil.
In addition, the CO2 capture, dehydration, and export shall be an integral part of the project facilities, thereby reinforcing ADNOC’s decarbonization and sustainability commitments.
Technip Energies added that the start of production from the concession was expected in 2025, ramping up to full production by the end of the decade. The overall objective of the updated FEED will be to further optimize the project costs for this development as well as to accelerate the integration of carbon capture.
“We are very proud to have been awarded this FEED which will be one of the largest ultra-sour gas projects Technip Energies has worked on. This award is recognition of the strong competencies in gas processing as well as the relationship and trust that ADNOC has with Technip Energies for such strategic project,” Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies, stated.
“As part of our energy transition journey, we will contribute to a robust design of carbon capture and transportation for enhanced oil recovery, a critical element of this project. For the past four decades, we have been committed to ADNOC through added-value services and continued our commitment to expand local execution capabilities and enhance in-country value,” he added.
ADNOC has already awarded two EPC deals worth $1.46 billion for the Dalma gas development project – also located in the Ghasha concession – to the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and a joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering.
The deals include the construction of gas conditioning facilities, wellhead topsides, pipelines, and umbilicals. Work will be completed in 2025 and will enable the Dalma field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.
As for the Ghasha concession, ADNOC is the operator with a 55 percent stake. Its strategic partners are Eni with 25 percent, Wintershall Dea with 10 percent, while OMV and Lukoil hold a 5 percent stake, each.
