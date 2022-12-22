Technip Energies Scores Work On Texas Ethane Cracker
Technip Energies has been awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000-kiloton-per-annum ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project.
The Golden Triangle Polymers project is run by a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas.
This latest award is in line with our early engagement strategy with CPChem and QatarEnergy, which resulted in the selection of a proprietary ethylene technology and includes the successful completion of the ethylene license and Process Design Package.
The modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed.
The cracker is designed using modern emissions reduction technology and processes that result in lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe.
“We are very pleased that CPChem and QatarEnergy selected our cracker technology and design for this mega-cracker project. Utilizing our extensive experience with ethylene cracker design and our latest advancements to reduce emissions will contribute to their efforts to help enable a lower carbon future.”
“We thank CPChem for its continued confidence in Technip Energies’ cracking technology, having previously incorporated the technology at other facilities,” Bhaskar Patel, SVP for Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals, and Circularity at Technip Energies, said.
Technip Energy also stated that this contract award represented over $265 million of revenue for the company.
