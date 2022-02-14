Technip Energies Scores Melamine Plant EPCC from Petronas

Technip Energies has been hired by Petronas to develop a melamine plant at the existing complex in Gurun, Kedah, Malaysia.

French engineering company Technip Energies has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) job for Petronas in Malaysia.

As a leader of a consortium with Dialog E&C, Technip Energies has been hired by Petronas Chemicals Fertiliser Kedah, a unit of Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, to build a new melamine plant to be integrated into their existing complex in Gurun, Kedah, Malaysia.

The engineering & technology specialist for the energy transition has secured the EPCC contract after it had completed the front-end engineering design (FEED).

The greenfield melamine facility will have an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons, utilizing CASALE Low Energy Melamine (LEM) technology, and associated interconnections with the existing urea plant where the CO2 generated in the melamine production process will be recycled, minimizing the CO2 footprint of this new asset.

While the exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, Technip Energies did inform that it is a ‘significant’ EPCC deal, which puts the contract value in the region between €50 million and €250 million of revenue or between $56.7 million and $283.7 million.

According to the arrangement with Petronas, Technip Energies is in charge of the overall project management, engineering, procurement, and commissioning of the facility. Dialog E&C, as part of the consortium, will handle the construction and pre-commissioning. Both companies bring decades of experience in delivering projects in Malaysia.

“We are honored to be entrusted by PCG to build their first melamine plant, participating in the diversification of their product portfolio. Technip Energies is committed to delivering high-performing, energy-efficient, and low carbon emission assets making this project another key milestone in our longstanding and successful history in Malaysia and with Petronas,” says Marco Villa, COO of Technip Energies.

