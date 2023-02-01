Technip Energies Scores FEED Work On Exxon's Hydrogen Project

Technip Energies have been hired to complete the FEED for ExxonMobil,s hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, in the United States.

Energy transition engineering and technology major, Technip Energies, has been hired by ExxonMobil for a major task on the path towards the development of the hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, United States. The company has been contracted to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project.

The integrated complex will produce approximately one billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen per day and capture more than 98 percent, or around 7 million metric tons per year of the associated CO2 emissions, making it the largest project of its kind in the world.

Technip Energies has strong experience in blue hydrogen projects which remove carbon and replace natural gas or other higher-carbon fuels with low-carbon hydrogen to support decarbonisation. As a result, Scope 1 and 2 emissions from Baytown complex can be reduced by up to 30 percent.

“We are very excited to be engaged with ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to help design their low-carbon hydrogen production facility. We are committed to advancing the energy transition and this project will be a hallmark in contributing to the decarbonisation of existing facilities and capturing significant volumes of carbon emissions,” said Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas and Low-Carbon Energies of Technip Energies.

The project will form ExxonMobil’s initial contribution to a broad, cross-industry effort to establish a Houston carbon capture and storage hub with an initial target of about 50 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030, and 100 million metric tons by 2040.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com