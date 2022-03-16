Technip Energies Pledges To Accelerate Hydrogen Production In India
Technip Energies has set its sights on developing green hydrogen projects in India together with Greenko ZeroC Private. The pair will explore green hydrogen project development opportunities across industries including refining, petrochemicals, fertilizer, chemical, and power plant sectors in India to accelerate Energy Transition in the country.
The MoU aims to facilitate active engagement between the teams of Technip Energies in India and Greenko to step up collaborative opportunities on a “Build-Own-Operate (BOO)” model – in which Greenko will be the BOO operator and owner of the asset and Technip Energies will support with Engineering services, Integration and EP/EPC – for pilot and commercial scale Green Hydrogen and related projects in India to offer economically feasible technology solutions to clients.
Both entities bring complementary skills and added value to this partnership – Technip Energies with its Hydrogen expertise, Integration capabilities, EPC project management skills, and regional footprint, and Greenko with its technological know-how, expertise, and assets in renewable energy, which span solar, wind and hydro.
“We strongly believe in collaboration to realize our Energy Transition objectives. Our strategic partnership with Greenko reinforces our commitment to deliver a low carbon future, leveraging decades of expertise in feasibility studies, EPC, and technology know-how to support Green Hydrogen and associated projects," said Davendra Kumar, Senior Vice President Deputy One T.EN Delivery and MD India at Technip Energies.
“Energy Transition is key for India in its fight against climate change and quest for energy independence. Greenko has an established expertise and asset base in RE generation & storage alongside investments in electrolyzer technology," added Gautam Reddy, COO, Greenko ZeroC.
"With these strengths, our tie-up with a world-class Engineering & Technology company like Technip Energies enables the partnership to deliver optimal, expedited, large-scale carbon-neutral solutions that India needs," Reddy concluded.
