Technip Energies, JGC Win Abadi LNG FEED Contracts

Technip Energies NV, together with JGC Holding Corp., secured a pair of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project being developed by INPEX Corp. in Indonesia’s Masela Block.

The first contract is for the gas Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the second one is for the onshore LNG facility, Technip Energies said.

The FPSO FEED contract involves engineering a gas FPSO for the Abadi gas field. This unit will process the gas and export dry gas via a subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG plant for liquefaction. The onshore LNG FEED contract includes designing two LNG trains and supporting infrastructure including a jetty, materials offloading facilities, and a logistics supply base. Dry gas from the FPSO will undergo impurity removal before liquefaction, storage, and offloading. The carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from the dry gas will be reinjected into the well.

“LNG is a critical transition fuel for global energy security. We are honored to be selected as one of the FEED contractors for the two essential components of the Abadi Masela ambitious development, leveraging our recognized expertise in LNG and gas FPSOs”, Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, commented.

The Abadi LNG project aims to provide 9.5 million tons of LNG a year, along with an extra 150 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day for domestic use, Technip Energies said.

Additionally, the project incorporates carbon capture and storage technology, which is in line with Indonesia's goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2060, the company said.

“This project represents a significant step forward in the development of low-carbon energy solutions, incorporating CCS technologies to deliver sustainable LNG, which is in line with the direction of our energy transition strategy”, Shoji Yamada, Representative Director and President of JGC, said.

