Technip Energies Gets Project Yuri Hydrogen Plant Gig in Australia

Technip Energies, in consortium with Monford Group, has secured the EPCC deal for the Project Yuri green hydrogen plant in Western Australia.

Technip Energies, as part of the consortium with Monford Group, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) deal for the development of the Project Yuri Phase 0 project. The contract was awarded by Yuri Operations, and includes a development of a green hydrogen plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Project Yuri which is being developed in partnership with Yara Clean Ammonia and ENGIE includes a 10MW electrolysis plant and an 18 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) farm with its 8 MW Battery Energy System (BESS) providing the necessary energy for the electrolysis. It will produce up to 640 tons of green hydrogen per annum for use in the existing Yara Pilbara Ammonia plant to produce green ammonia.

Technip Energies is responsible for the overall project management and the electrolysis plant engineering, procurement, commissioning and start up. Monford Group is responsible for the overall project construction and the PV farm engineering, procurement, commissioning and start up.

The project has received grant funding from the Federal Government via ARENA, as part the Advancing Renewables Program and from Western Australia State Government as a part of Western Australian Renewable Hydrogen Fund.

Mitsui & Co. has agreed to acquire a 28 per cent stake in Yuri Operations subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions under its investment agreement.

“We are very proud to be entrusted by ENGIE and Yara to deliver this flagship project. Yuri project is an important milestone paving the way for an accelerated deployment of green hydrogen capacity to decarbonize the industry. Technip Energies is engaged in playing a leading role in this journey and this award reinforces our position as a key enabler for integrated carbon-free hydrogen solutions. With our partner, Monford Group, we offer a very robust and competitive combination and are committed to make this project a reference for the industry,” said Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon-Free Solutions of Technip Energies.

“Monford Group is proud to deliver the first renewable hydrogen plant in Western Australia alongside Technip Energies unlocking the Pilbara’s renewable energy potential and leading the path to a zero-carbon future. We are privileged to be part of this cornerstone project which will set a benchmark for Australia’s Green Hydrogen ambition delivery program. Monford Group is focused on decarbonisation and this project embodies the drive and ambition of the Monford team to provide an integrated solution to renewable project delivery,” added Ciaran Shannon, Chief Commercial Officer of Monford Group.

The project has been named as YURI, and the project plan has a multi-phase (Phase 0-I-II-III) roadmap (YURI Roadmap) which aims to establish a new industry value chain, harvesting the abundant renewable power in Western Australia, to make renewable hydrogen and ammonia as feedstock for renewable chemical production, as well as renewable fuel for power generation and shipping, serving local and export markets (Asia and beyond).

