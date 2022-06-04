Technip Energies Forms Strategic Partnership With Petrogaz
Technip Energies has signed a memorandum of understanding with Senegal’s government agency, La Comité d’orientation stratégie du pétrole et du gaz (COS Petrogaz), to advance the country’s gas development strategy.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) details the intent to carry out knowledge transfer initiatives for local capacity building in technologies relating to water, oil, and gas treatment process engineering, onshore platform function, and maintenance, along with offshore gas field management and energy transition principles.
Additionally, Technip is to conduct national studies as key contributions toward the government’s gas development strategy.
This development marks a positive step for both public-private partnerships and local content in Senegal at the outset of its gas rush. Among the projects set for next year are the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) transnational development holding 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, co-developed by BP and American oil firm, Kosmos Energy, and currently 75 percent complete.
First production of 2.5 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas is scheduled for late next year. Additionally, the Sangomar field owned and operated by Australian company Woodside Energy will also come online next year at 100,000 barrels per day of oil production.
Senegal has already put in place legislative reforms coming into force in February last year, protecting local content within the projects developed on its soil.
Furthermore, the newly formed National Committee for Monitoring Local Content strives to achieve a 50% local content ratio for Senegal by 2030, and the widely lauded three-way regime system that reserves certain works for Senegalese firms has made substantial progress to this end.
Technip-COS Petrogaz MoU deal also marks a crucial stepping-stone in the provision of robust training programs for Senegalese citizens to gain the skills for active participation in the industry.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Equinor Restarts Production From Hammerfest LNG Plant
- Saudis To Make Oil-Output Hike But Keep Russia Close
- Aker BP Makes Minor Oil Discovery Near Valhall Field
- Crude Completes Sixth Weekly Increase on Tight Supplies
- NY To Reach Climate Goals With 22 New Renewable Energy Plants
- Aker Solutions To Carry On Work On ConocoPhillips North Sea Assets
- Aquadrill Reactivating Rig Duo For Work Off India, Thailand
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- G7 Urges OPEC to Pump More Oil
- Gazprom Suspends Gas to Important Energy Supply Link
- Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- How Will UK Windfall Tax Hit Big Oil Cash Flows?
- ONGC To Invest Billions In Exploration Activities
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers