Technip Energies Forms Strategic Partnership With Petrogaz

Technip Energies has formed ties with Senegal's COS Petrogaz to contribute to the government's gas development strategy.

Technip Energies has signed a memorandum of understanding with Senegal’s government agency, La Comité d’orientation stratégie du pétrole et du gaz (COS Petrogaz), to advance the country’s gas development strategy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) details the intent to carry out knowledge transfer initiatives for local capacity building in technologies relating to water, oil, and gas treatment process engineering, onshore platform function, and maintenance, along with offshore gas field management and energy transition principles.

Additionally, Technip is to conduct national studies as key contributions toward the government’s gas development strategy.

This development marks a positive step for both public-private partnerships and local content in Senegal at the outset of its gas rush. Among the projects set for next year are the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) transnational development holding 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, co-developed by BP and American oil firm, Kosmos Energy, and currently 75 percent complete.

First production of 2.5 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas is scheduled for late next year. Additionally, the Sangomar field owned and operated by Australian company Woodside Energy will also come online next year at 100,000 barrels per day of oil production.

Senegal has already put in place legislative reforms coming into force in February last year, protecting local content within the projects developed on its soil.

Furthermore, the newly formed National Committee for Monitoring Local Content strives to achieve a 50% local content ratio for Senegal by 2030, and the widely lauded three-way regime system that reserves certain works for Senegalese firms has made substantial progress to this end.

Technip-COS Petrogaz MoU deal also marks a crucial stepping-stone in the provision of robust training programs for Senegalese citizens to gain the skills for active participation in the industry.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com