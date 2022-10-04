Technip Energies Equipment Picked For Ineos Ethane Cracker

Technip Energies has been tasked by Ineos Olefins Belgium to deliver proprietary equipment for its ethane cracker in Antwerp, Belgium.

Technip Energies further noted that the award is in line with its early engagement strategy, and it also consolidates the completion of the Ethylene License and Extended Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) previously awarded to Technip Energies by Ineos.

The cracker is designed using Technip Energies’ latest enhancement on technologies to achieve a CO2 footprint less than 50 percent of the best 10 percent of European crackers. The furnaces are modularized and designed to fire high hydrogen fuel, and to transition to 100 percent hydrogen firing in the future, in addition to the plant being carbon capture ready. The plant design maximizes the use of modularization, using Technip Energies’ extensive experience in modularized LNG projects.

“We are very pleased that Ineos selected our low carbon ethane cracker technology and equipment for this sizeable project. Utilizing our extensive experience with modular design will result in a reduced site assembly footprint with sustainable features to reduce emissions,” said Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity, Technip Energies.

Project ONE aims to build an ethane cracker in the Port of Antwerp with a nameplate capacity of 1450kt of ethylene per year. It is designed to be one of the most efficient and sustainable chemical plants in Europe.

In the design of the ethane cracker, very ‘selective’ technologies have been chosen that contribute to a maximum conversion of the raw materials into high-quality chemicals. This results in a particularly high carbon-efficiency of more than 86 percent – which is much higher than in installations that use naphtha (crude oil component) instead of ethane. This means that 86 percent of the carbon in the raw material is converted into a high-quality chemical building block.

The hydrogen that is generated during the production of ethylene (more than 100,000 tons of per year) will be used as environmentally friendly fuel as burning hydrogen does not release any carbon. This reduces our carbon footprint substantially, displacing traditional hydrocarbon-based fuels.

Ineos further noted that its electricity use is covered by renewable energy, for which it concluded three large wind energy contracts with Eneco, ENGIE, and RWE. Together, they bring the purchase of Belgian offshore wind energy by Ineos to 205 MW, good for a reduction in CO2 emissions of almost 3 million tonnes.

