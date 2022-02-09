Technip Energies Buys Stake in Renewables Startup X1 Wind

Technip has strengthened its focus on energy transition with the purchase of a 16.3 percent stake in a renewable energy startup, X1 Wind.

Major engineering and energy transition tech company, Technip Energies, has acquired a 16.3 percent stake in X1 Wind, a renewable energy startup that has designed an innovative and disruptive offshore wind turbine.

Technip Energies is the lead investor in this funding round, which also counts with the participation of the European Commission-owned European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, advised by the European Investment Bank (EIB), and some of X1 Wind’s previous shareholders. With the stake purchase, Technip Energies has secured two spots on the nine-strong Board of Directors of X1 Wind.

Technip Energies will further support the startup’s management by leveraging its engineering capabilities, offshore project execution, and industrialization know-how to carry the X1 Wind concept to commercial application, to include the pioneering technology in Technip Energies’ floating offshore wind (FOW) offering.

The X1 Wind FOW concept is based on a Tension Leg Platform (TLP) mooring, with a weathervaning system and a downwind turbine. The design allows for a lighter floater design with a significantly reduced steel requirement and a more efficient and restricted mooring system minimizing the impact on the seabed.

It is scalable for turbines of 15+ MW, facilitating cost-effective deployment for large-scale offshore wind farms. Technip Energies and X1 Wind will collaborate on the development of the first commercial-scale demonstrator, as well as the related industrialization and commercialization plans of the technology.

“With this investment and collaboration, Technip Energies demonstrates that it is not only addressing today’s floating offshore wind market with its current semi-submersible technology, it is also preparing the future with this promising design to become the leader of the next generation of floaters. Thanks to our offshore project execution and experience in developing technical concepts all the way to commercialization, we are confident that X1 Wind will be a great addition to Technip Energies’ portfolio of technology solutions in the near future,” said Willy Gauttier, Technip Energies Vice President for Floating Offshore Wind.

“Our innovation capacity and disruptive light-weight technology, coupled with Technip Energies’ decades of experience in the offshore sector and proven track-record implementing the first floating wind projects, brings a perfect alliance to develop the next generation of floating wind technology, necessary to lower the costs of the floating wind sector to meet the ambitious targets and contribute to a carbon-neutral but competitive energy mix,” adds Alex Raventos, Co-founder and CEO of X1 Wind.

