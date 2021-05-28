Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has announced that it has been awarded a “significant” contract for project engineering and management services (PEMS) by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) through its wholly owned subsidiary in the UK; Technip E&C Limited.
The company defines a “significant” contract as being worth between $60.9 million (EUR 50 million) and $304.9 million (EUR 250 million). The contract is for six years and covers project engineering and management services for various potential projects in the Al-Zour complex, including the Al-Zour refinery, petrochemical complex, LNG Import facilities, and other facilities belonging to KIPIC.
“We are pleased to have been awarded this contract by KIPIC which confirms our long-standing presence as an established contractor in Kuwait,” Stephane Mespoulhes, the vice president of project management consultancy at Technip Energies, said in a company statement.
“This award demonstrates our leading position in project management consultancy activities and confirms the ramp-up of our technology, products, and services business segment,” he added in the statement.
Earlier this week, Technip Energies revealed that it had been awarded two contracts by Neste for work on the development of the company’s renewables production platform in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of an existing partnership agreement between Neste and Technip Energies. The sum of both contracts is worth between $60.9 million (EUR 50 million) and $304.9 million (EUR 250 million), Technip Energies outlined.
Technip Energies was also awarded a large engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited in May for its para xylene and purified terephthalic acid complex project at Paradip, Orissa, on the East Coast of India. This deal is worth between $60.9 million (EUR 250 million) and $610.2 million (EUR 500 million), Technip Energies highlighted.
Technip Energies describes itself as a leading engineering and technology company for the energy transition. The business operates in 34 countries and employs 15,000 people, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Oil Demand Recovery in India Tough to Predict
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Odfjell Drilling to Mobilize Rig for Equinor
- N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators
- Biden Admin Sides with Trump Admin on ConocoPhillips Project
- Chevron Shareholders Rebuff Board in Emissions Vote
- Kinder Morgan Set to Add Clout
- Maersk Drilling Gets Expanded Equinor Work Scope
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Sparrows Nets Chevron Contract
- BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality
- Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
- BHP Sells GOM Field Stake
- Bahamas Petroleum Changes Name
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order
- Biden Advances New Cyber Rules for Pipelines
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery