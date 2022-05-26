Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering Get Texas LNG Pre-FID Job

A joint venture between Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering has been selected for the Texas LNG pre-FID job.

Technip Energies, in a joint venture with Samsung Engineering, has been selected to carry out the Pre-FID (Final Investment Decision) engineering works for the Texas LNG project in Brownville, Texas, USA. The joint venture has been named the lead project contractor in charge with the project design and delivery.

The proposed 4 million tons per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas export facility site is strategically located on the Port of Brownsville's deep-water ship channel in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas LNG project will utilize Technip Energies’ SnapLNG solution, which combines a compact modular design concept for mid-scale trains with standardized components and technology. Developed in collaboration with Air Products, the system benefits from speed to market, with greater certainty around both costs and schedule, and best available process technology, refrigerant compression and digitalization. As a result, this solution offers lower emissions and is particularly suited for low-to-zero carbon footprint LNG and phased developments.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Texas LNG to lead the FEED (front-end engineering design) and project delivery and to integrate our modular SnapLNG solution, which is well-suited for the North America market. LNG is more critical than ever in the current global energy context and we are committed to bring our long-standing leadership in LNG to address today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. Our SnapLNG solution illustrates how Technip Energies can address these challenges by bringing to market a low-carbon, modularized and methane-free solution with a compressed time,” said Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas and Low-Carbon Energies, Technip Energies.

Texas LNG, a Glenfarne Group Company, has full authorization from FERC and the Department of Energy and will export to global LNG markets.

The project still expects to reach the FID before the end of 2022, with data on its website showing first LNG production targeted for 2025/2026.

