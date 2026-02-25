Technip Energies Adds to Spate of Deals with $1B+ Contract

Technip Energies announced that it has been awarded a 'major' contract by QatarEnergy.

Technip Energies announced in a statement sent to Rigzone today that, as leader of a joint venture with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and Gulf Asia Contracting (GAC), it has been awarded a “major” contract by QatarEnergy.

The deal is for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) work for the onshore LNG facilities of the North Field West (NFW) project, Technip highlighted in the statement. The company pointed out that a “major” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above EUR 1 billion [$1.17 billion] of revenue.

Technip noted in the statement that this award covers the delivery of two “mega” trains, “each with a capacity of eight million tons per annum [MTPA] of liquefied natural gas, as a replication of the two trains under construction by Technip Energies and CCC for the North Field South (NFS) project”.

“Similar to North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS), NFW will capture and sequestrate an additional 1.1 MTPA of CO 2 to bring the total to 2.2 MTPA from NFS and NFW combined,” it added.

“This expansion project will produce approximately 16 MTPA of LNG, and together with NFE and NFS projects, will increase Qatar’s total LNG export capacity from 77 MTPA to 142 MTPA,” it continued.

In the statement, Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said, “we are honored by QatarEnergy’s continued trust, which further reinforces our long-term strategic partnership built on shared values, performance, delivery predictability, and a common vision for the future of LNG”.

“This award reflects not only the continuity of our engagement across the North Field developments, but also a crucial contribution to meeting growing global LNG demand,” Pieton added.

“Building on our leadership in LNG and, together with our long-standing partners CCC and GAC, we are proud to continue delivering world-class LNG facilities that combine scale, efficiency, and significantly reduced carbon intensity,” the Technip CEO went on to state.

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, Technip Energies announced that, in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, it has been awarded a “significant” contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), an Eni participated joint venture, to progress the work on the Coral Norte Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, located offshore Mozambique.

Although the deal value was not included in the statement, a Technip Energies spokesperson told Rigzone that “a ‘significant’ award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between EUR 50 [$58 million] and EUR 250 million [$294 million] of revenue”.

“This landmark project marks the deployment of the country’s second floating LNG facility,” Technip said in the statement posted on its site yesterday.

“This significant contract accumulates with the one previously announced for early works and confirms the continued advancement of Technip Energies’ scope of work on the Coral Norte FLNG project,” it added.

Technip highlighted in this statement that Coral Norte is designed as “an enhanced replica of the successful Coral Sul project, drawing on the same feed gas composition and field location”.

Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery & Services of Technip Energies, said in this statement, “Coral Norte is a clear recognition of Technip Energies’ engineering and project delivery expertise and our ability to replicate proven solutions with discipline and certainty”.

“Building on the success of Coral Sul, and together with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, this award further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Eni and their Area 4 partners,” Chapuis added

“It also underscores our leadership in delivering innovative and complex LNG solutions to support long-term energy supply and security in Mozambique and globally,” Chapuis continued.

Technip Energies has announced other deals on its website this year. Earlier this month, the company said it had been awarded a “substantial” contract by SkyNRG for the DSL-01 project, which it described as a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility to be developed in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.

The award covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) for Europe’s first standalone greenfield SAF production facility, Technip Energies said in that statement, which highlighted that a “substantial” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between EUR 500 million [$588 million] and EUR 1 billion [$1.17 billion] of revenue.

“It follows the successful completion of the Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) phase by Technip Energies and marks a significant step in the long-standing collaboration with SkyNRG,” Technip Energies noted in the statement.

“The DSL-01 project is designed to produce 100,000 tons per annum of SAF using the Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) pathway, processing sustainable waste feedstocks such as used cooking oil,” it added.

This contract represents Technip Energies’ sixth HEFA-based SAF project in Europe, the company pointed out.

“We are pleased to have been entrusted by SkyNRG to deliver this important sustainable aviation fuel project,” Sylvain Cabalery, Head of Commercial, Project Delivery & Services business unit at Technip Energies, said in the statement.

In another statement posted on its site back in January, Technip Energies announced that it had been awarded two contracts by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) “for key projects at its Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra, India”.

The first contract covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) for new polypropylene and Butene-1 units at the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and the second contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction management (EPsCm) services for a three million ton per annum Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (PRFCC) at the Mumbai Refinery in Maharashtra, the statement revealed.

“The sum of two contracts is a ‘large’ award for Technip Energies, representing between EUR 250 million [$294 million] and EUR 500 million [$588 million] of revenue,” Technip highlighted in that statement.

Davendra Kumar, Managing Director, Technip Energies India, said in the statement, “we are honored to support BPCL on these important development plans for the Bina and Mumbai sites”.

“These awards reflect our client’s confidence in our engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver complex projects. With our strong local presence and decades of expertise, we are proud to contribute to India’s energy infrastructure and economic growth,” Kumar added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com