Technical Issues Hold Back Southwark Drilling
IOG plc has revealed that technical issues have held back drilling operations at its first Southwark development well.
The well was initially expected to spud by the weekend of December 18-19 following the repair of the Noble Hans Deul rig, IOG outlined. Repeated technical issues with an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) saw a second, higher specification ROV, together with spares and additional personnel, mobilized to the rig, but further technical issues mean it has not yet been able to complete the necessary surveys, IOG revealed.
Repair operations are underway to rectify both units and an alternative vessel-based solution is being put in place should it be required, the company noted. It is currently expected that the well will be spudded in the coming days.
“After the extensive efforts to get the rig successfully repaired and remobilized to Southwark, it is very frustrating to have not yet spudded the first Southwark development well,” Andrew Hockey, the chief executive officer of IOG, said in a company statement.
“However, as always, safety is paramount and we are actively pursuing alternative solutions with the relevant contractors. With spud now expected in the coming days, Southwark first gas remains planned for mid-2022,” Hockey added in the statement.
In a statement on October 11, IOG revealed that the Noble Hans Deul jack-up drilling rig mobilized to Southwark following the completion of the Blythe production well. Early on October 10, during routine jacking operations after arriving at the field, an issue was identified on one of the legs of the rig and the installation process was halted, IOG noted. No drilling or associated works were ongoing at the time and there was no damage to the rig hull or to the Southwark platform, IOG outlined. The company said in the statement that the rig went to full muster while the issue was assessed and all 66 people on board were safe and well.
On December 14, IOG stated that, after the successful investigation and repair of the Noble Hans Deul rig leg, the rig was remobilized from Dundee port on December 3 and arrived at the Southwark platform on December 9.
Southwark was discovered by Conoco Phillips in 2000, IOG’s website highlights. IOG has a 50 percent operated working interest in the Southwark field, with the remaining 50 percent interest held by CalEnergy Resources (UK) Limited (CER).
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
