TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program

TDI-Brooks recently completed a geotechnical site investigation for Beacon Exploration & Production LLC in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, a statement posted on the company’s website this week revealed.

The project is said to have consisted of heavy geotechnical coring/cone penetration testing with the company’s T/V GYRE research vessel. It included the acquisition of Jumbo Piston coring, CPT-Stinger samples and Shelby-tube Stinger samples, according to the statement, which added that other piston, box core and gravity CPT samples were acquired associated with oil and gas export pipelines.

TDI-Brooks worked closely with Beacon and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in expediting the permit, the statement noted. Following completion of the geotechnical coring campaign, TDI-Brooks shipped the soil samples back to its certified soil testing laboratory in College Station, Texas, for the post-survey onshore testing and completion of a factual testing report, the statement added.

In March this year, TDI-Brooks International, Inc. highlighted that it had recently completed Environmental Baseline Studies for both Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CAGBOC) and ExxonMobil. The company is said to have deployed the R/V Proteus to blocks 0 and 14 for CAGBOC and Block 15 for ExxonMobil offshore Angola to complete the programs.

In January, TDI-Brooks International highlighted that it had completed a geophysical and geotechnical campaign for Trident Equatorial Guinea off the coast of Equatorial Guinea in the Elon Field.

TDI-Brooks is a scientific data acquisition services company specializing in multi-disciplinary oceanographic projects, according to its website. The company was formed in mid-1996 when James Brooks and Bernie Bernard left their management positions with a research center at Texas A&M University in College Station, the TDI-Brooks site highlights. The business has a remote domestic office located in Houston, Texas, as well as several offices around the globe.

