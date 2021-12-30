TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program
TDI-Brooks recently completed a geotechnical site investigation for Beacon Exploration & Production LLC in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, a statement posted on the company’s website this week revealed.
The project is said to have consisted of heavy geotechnical coring/cone penetration testing with the company’s T/V GYRE research vessel. It included the acquisition of Jumbo Piston coring, CPT-Stinger samples and Shelby-tube Stinger samples, according to the statement, which added that other piston, box core and gravity CPT samples were acquired associated with oil and gas export pipelines.
TDI-Brooks worked closely with Beacon and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in expediting the permit, the statement noted. Following completion of the geotechnical coring campaign, TDI-Brooks shipped the soil samples back to its certified soil testing laboratory in College Station, Texas, for the post-survey onshore testing and completion of a factual testing report, the statement added.
In March this year, TDI-Brooks International, Inc. highlighted that it had recently completed Environmental Baseline Studies for both Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CAGBOC) and ExxonMobil. The company is said to have deployed the R/V Proteus to blocks 0 and 14 for CAGBOC and Block 15 for ExxonMobil offshore Angola to complete the programs.
In January, TDI-Brooks International highlighted that it had completed a geophysical and geotechnical campaign for Trident Equatorial Guinea off the coast of Equatorial Guinea in the Elon Field.
TDI-Brooks is a scientific data acquisition services company specializing in multi-disciplinary oceanographic projects, according to its website. The company was formed in mid-1996 when James Brooks and Bernie Bernard left their management positions with a research center at Texas A&M University in College Station, the TDI-Brooks site highlights. The business has a remote domestic office located in Houston, Texas, as well as several offices around the globe.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Kuwait Candidate for OPEC Chief Has Wide Support
- Sustained Demand Recovery Path to Remain Fragile
- Gulf Arab Energy Firms Borrow $30.5B in 2021
- China Cuts Crude Oil Import Quota
- NS2 Ready for Gas Exports
- TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program
- Crude Extends Win Streak
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
- Oil Rises in Thin Trade
- BP to Buy BP Midstream Partners
- CNOOC Voluntarily Delisting from TSX
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2