TDI-Brooks Completes Milestone Survey Offshore the Niger Delta

TDI-Brooks International Inc., under contract to TGS, has completed an offshore multibeam phase survey offshore the Niger Delta. It took place in water depths of 750 to 3,500 meters and is Nigeria’s first regional multi-client Multibeam and Seafloor Sampling (MB&SS) Study.

During the multibeam data collection, a total of 1,223 active hydrocarbon seeps were detected in the multibeam water column data, and onboard hydrocarbon seep analysis was conducted in near real-time onboard the vessel to expedite the process of core selection. The R/V Proteus is scheduled to begin acquisition of the follow-up Surface Geochemical Exploration (SGE) coring campaign in July 2020.

SGE is a petroleum prospecting tool based on the idea that traces of upward migrated petroleum from deep source rocks and reservoirs can be detected in targeted seabed sediments and used to evaluate exploration potential. Modern SGE campaigns are able to identify seepage on the seafloor, pinpoint core locations, and effectively characterize geochemical results. Such campaigns are a low-cost exploration tool that provides insight into reservoirs at depth before a well is ever drilled.

