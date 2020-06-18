TCO Resumes Tengiz Crew Change Ops

Tengizchevroil revealed Wednesday that it and its contractor organizations have resumed crew change operations at the Tengiz field.

Tengizchevroil (TCO) revealed Wednesday that it and its contractor organizations have resumed crew change operations at the Tengiz field.

TCO said it had been working closely with the Republic of Kazakhstan (RoK) government authorities to develop a crew change plan that would meet all current RoK requirements and regulations. The company added that personnel had been on extended rotations at Tengiz.

All personnel travelling to the field during crew change will be isolated, PCR-tested and certified as “fit-for-duty” prior to proceeding to their job duties, TCO noted. Personnel travelling back from Tengiz should obtain negative PCR results prior to boarding transportation, the company highlighted.

“We expect that crew change will be executed in a controlled and phased manner and will last until mid-July,” TCO said in a company statement.

“As always, the health and safety of the personnel and the communities where we work remain our top priority and our crew change operations are guided by this priority,” TCO added.

“We would like to remind all of our workforce and contractor organizations that strict requirements on isolation, social distancing, PCR testing, masks and personal hygiene are in effect throughout the greater Tengiz area and TCO reserves the right to take action in accordance with its contracts and applicable laws for failure to adhere these requirements,” the company continued.

As of June 11, 62 confirmed cases of Covid-19 had been recorded among TCO’s personnel, and 1,086 confirmed cases had been registered among personnel from contractor companies.

TCO is currently owned by Chevron, which has a 50 percent stake in the company, ExxonMobil Kazakhstan, which has a 25 percent stake, KazMunayGas, which has a 20 percent stake, and LukArco, which owns the remaining five percent stake. Tengiz, which was discovered in 1979, is describes by TCO as the world’s deepest producing super giant oil field.

