TC Energy Still in Process of Restarting Keystone Pipeline System
TC Energy is still in the process of restarting the Cushing segment of its Keystone Pipeline System, a company spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone.
The process will take “several days”, according to the spokesperson, who said the company will provide “an update on in-service once we are able”.
On December 23, TC Energy announced in a company statement that the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) had approved its restart plan for the Cushing segment.
“We will be commencing activities to support the safe restart of the segment, including rigorous testing and inspections, and this will take several days,” TC Energy said in that statement.
The company added that its onsite activities would continue despite adverse weather but warned that colder temperatures may slow efforts “due to impacts on some equipment”.
“We will continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment. We thank our crews working at site over the holidays,” TC Energy said in the December 23 statement.
On December 15, TC Energy revealed that it had restarted the Keystone section that extends from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois on December 14.
According to TC Energy, on December 7, the company responded to a release of oil from its Keystone Pipeline System into a creek in Washington County, Kansas. As of Dec. 20, 5pm CT, TC Energy had recovered 15,488 barrels of oil and water from the creek, the company outlined in a December 21 update.
In a frequently asked questions section on its site, TC Energy noted that it is conducting a full investigation into the root cause of the incident, in cooperation with regulators.
“We take every incident very seriously. No incident is ever acceptable to us. Our immediate focus continues to be effective response to clean and remediate the site,” TC Energy stated in the FAQ section.
“We continue to gather information as part of the investigation. What we know is that the line was operating at reduced pressure at the time of the incident. We have ruled out a third-party strike as the cause,” the company added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
