TC Energy Notifies Customers of Force Majeure on Keystone System
TC Energy has notified customers of a force majeure on its Keystone Pipeline System as a result of the Kansas incident, the company confirmed to Rigzone on Tuesday.
On December 7, TC Energy responded to a release of oil from its Keystone system into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, according to a statement posted on the company’s website, which adds that the affected segment has been isolated and the downstream migration of the release has been contained. As of late Monday, TC Energy had recovered 2,598 barrels of oil and water from the creek, the company’s site highlights.
“We continue to progress our response and recovery effort at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas,” TC Energy said in a company statement published on its site on Monday.
“Vacuum trucks and our crews are operating around the clock to drive this effort and multiple booms are set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil from moving downstream; oil has not breached the containment area,” TC Energy added.
“Our commitment to the community is that our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site. We now have over 300 individuals on site, including third-party experts, to support containment and incident response,” the company continued.
TC Energy revealed Sunday that it had not confirmed a timeline for the restart of its Keystone Pipeline System. When Rigzone asked TC Energy late Friday if it knew when the Keystone system would restart, the company directed Rigzone to a constantly updating incident information section on its site.
The Keystone Pipeline System, which stretches 2,687-miles, plays a key role in delivering Canadian and U.S. crude oil supplies to markets around North America, TC Energy notes on its site. The pipeline receives crude oil supplies from Hardisty, Alberta, and Cushing, Oklahoma, TC Energy’s site highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
