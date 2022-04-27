TC Energy Eyes Hydrogen Hub Site

TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) has revealed that the company, together with its partner Nikola Corporation, is evaluating a plan for a hydrogen production hub on 140 acres in Crossfield, Alberta.

The plan will be highlighted during the first-ever Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton, Alberta, according to TC Energy, which said it expects a final investment decision by the end of 2023. The project will be subject to customary regulatory approvals, the company confirmed.

TC Energy currently operates a natural gas storage facility in the plan location, which is said to hold 68 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company outlined that the proposed hub would produce an estimated 60 tons of hydrogen per day, with the capacity to increase to 150 tons per day in the future.

“At TC Energy, we are energy problem solvers,” Corey Hessen, TC Energy’s executive vice president, and president, of Power, Storage & Origination, said in a company statement.

“With our focus on creating low-carbon solutions for businesses, we’ve identified our Crossfield site as a hub to produce and distribute hydrogen to serve long-haul transportation, power generation, large industrials and heating customers across the United States and Canada,” Hessen added in the statement.

In October 2021, TC Energy revealed that it and Nikola had agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the U.S. and Canada. A key objective of the collaboration is to establish hubs producing 150 tons or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola’s planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years, TC Energy revealed in a company statement at the time.

In June 2021, TC Energy confirmed that it had terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project. The company highlighted at the time that construction activities to advance the project were suspended following the revocation of its Presidential Permit on January 20, 2021.

In July last year, TC Energy announced that it had filed a notice of intent to initiate a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) claim under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to recover economic damages resulting from the revocation of the Keystone XL project’s Presidential Permit.

TC Energy describes itself as a leader in developing and operating energy infrastructure. The company has 57,900 miles of pipeline and more than 653 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, as well as around 3,045 miles of oil and liquids pipeline infrastructure of that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and the U.S. Gulf Coast, TC Energy’s website highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com