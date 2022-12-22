TC Energy Expects Significant Winter Weather Impacts

In its latest Keystone Pipeline System incident update, TC Energy has warned that it is expecting “significant” winter weather impacts over the upcoming days.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment and will be working safely according to weather conditions,” TC Energy said in its latest update.

“Recovery rates have the potential to slow due to the upcoming weather,” the company added.

In the update, TC Energy revealed that, as of December 20, 5pm CT, it had recovered an estimated 15,488 barrels of oil and water from the incident site in Washington County, Kansas. The company also stated that it had removed the impacted pipeline segment and sent it to an independent lab for metallurgical testing, as directed by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continue to advance,” TC Energy said in the update.

“This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from PHMSA. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available,” the company added.

Extremely cold arctic air is expected to plunge southward and impact much of the U.S. through Hanukkah and into the week of Christmas, according to NOAA forecasters.

“Temperatures 40 degrees below average and dangerous life-threatening wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero are possible in the northern Rockies and northern Plains,” NOAA said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

“Sub-zero to single-digit temperatures are likely across the central Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Midsouth … Well below freezing temperatures will extend into the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and as far south as the Gulf Coast through the holiday weekend,” NOAA added.

“Based on National Weather Service forecasts, every state in the continental U.S. will experience temperatures below 20 degrees on Christmas Eve,” NOAA continued.

In a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Rystad Energy Analyst Nikoline Bromander warned that the central U.S. region could experience a Polar vortex this week, which Bromander said “could break regional temperature records”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com