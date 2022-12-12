TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline

TC Energy announced on December 8 that it had shut down the system.

TC Energy revealed Sunday that it has not confirmed a timeline for the restart of its Keystone Pipeline system.

The company, which said it will only resume service when it is safe to do so, and with the approval of the regulator, announced on December 8 that it had shut down the system and mobilized people and equipment in response to a confirmed release of oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan.

In an update posted on its site on Sunday, TC Energy said its teams were continuing to actively investigate the cause of the incident and revealed that it had entered Unified Command with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and continued to work in collaboration with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Association and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“Crews are beginning preparations for forecasted rain beginning Monday,” TC Energy said in the update.

“We continue to work closely with landowners, the community, and local, state and federal regulators. Additionally, we are in discussion with the Tribal Nations and will welcome a Tribal representative onsite to monitor the progress,” the company added.

“As always, the health and safety of our onsite staff and personnel, our community neighbors, and mitigating risk to the environment remains our primary focus. We are working with local and state environmental agencies to develop incident-specific Wildlife Management Plans, including specialists to care for impacted wildlife,” TC Energy continued.

In a statement released on December 9, the company noted that, at the time of the incident, the pipeline was operating within its design and regulatory approval requirements. TC Energy added that, over the last several years, it has taken “decisive action to implement measures to strengthen our approach to safety and the integrity of our system”.

On December 8, TC Energy revealed that it had contained the downstream migration of the release on its Keystone Pipeline system. The company noted at the time that the affected segment had been isolated and highlighted that the estimated release volume was 14,000 barrels.

“We immediately activated our emergency response procedures and we have established environmental monitoring, including around-the-clock air monitoring. Our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site,” the company said on December 8.

When Rigzone asked TC Energy late Friday if it knew when the Keystone Pipeline system would restart, the company directed Rigzone to a constantly updating incident information section on its website.

The Keystone Pipeline System, which stretches 2,687-miles, plays a key role in delivering Canadian and U.S. crude oil supplies to markets around North America, TC Energy notes on its website.

The Canadian portion of the pipeline runs from Hardisty, AB, east through Manitoba where it turns south and crosses the border into North Dakota, TC Energy’s site highlights. From there, it runs south through South Dakota to Steele City, Neb., where it splits, with one arm running east through Missouri for deliveries into Wood River and Patoka, Ill., with the other running south through Oklahoma to Cushing and onward to Port Arthur and Houston, Texas, the site notes.

