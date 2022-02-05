Targa Sells Stake In Gulf Coast Express Pipeline For $857M

Targa Resources has sold its 25 percent equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline (GCX).

Pipeline operator Targa Resources has executed agreements selling its wholly-owned subsidiary that holds a 25 percent equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline (GCX).

Targa Resources stated that the sale of its stake in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline was done for a consideration of $857 million.

According to the company, it expects to receive the full proceeds from the sale in the second quarter of 2022 following a customary call-right period in favor of the other members of GCX.

Targa further stated that J.P. Morgan was serving as its financial advisor while Vinson & Elkins LLP was acting as its legal counsel on the transaction. An interesting fact is that Targa Resources shares have more than doubled over the past year, including a 17 percent year-to-date gain.

Until recently, Targa’s subsidiary which owns the 25 percent stake in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline was held 80 percent by the Stonepeak Partners investment firm and 20 percent by Targa.

In January this year, Targa decided to repurchase interests in its development company joint ventures from Stonepeak for about $925 million.

As a result of the deal, Targa owned a 75 percent interest in its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline, 100 percent of its Train 6 fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and a 25 percent equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline which is now sold.

To remind, Targa struck an agreement with Stonepeak in February 2018 to help finance the development costs of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. Both Stonepeak and Targa announced in November 2021 that they were seeking an exit from the pipeline.

As for the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, it carries natural gas from the Permian production area to the hub near Agua Dulce, Texas. It also enables exports to Mexico and LNG liquefaction terminals on the Gulf coast, while meeting the growing demand for industrial customers.

The GCX Project mainline is a 447.5-mile, 42-inch diameter pipeline beginning from Waha Hub, Texas, and terminating near Agua Dulce, Texas.

A 50-mile, 36-in diameter lateral pipeline was also built, which serves the gas processing facilities of Targa Resources in the Permian’s Midland Basin as well as facilities jointly owned by Targa Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources.

The pipeline has an initial capacity of 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day and an installed compression of 214,280hp. The 530-mile pipeline began operating in September 2019 and can carry 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

