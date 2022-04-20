Targa Fully Redeems Series A Preferred Stocks
Targa Resources, a Delaware corporation, has continued its efforts on simplifying its capital structure with the decision to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock for an aggregate redemption of $973.4 million.
The company said it will deliver a notice of redemption to the holders of 9.5% Series A Preferred Stock of the company to call for redemption on May 3, 2022, all of the issued and outstanding Series A Preferred Stock according to and in accordance with certain Certificate of Designations of Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, dated as of March 16, 2016.
Following the redemption, there will be no Series A Preferred Stock outstanding, dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will cease to accumulate and all rights of the holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock will terminate, except the right of such holders to receive the Redemption Consideration, Targa Resources noted in its statement.
The Series A Preferred Stock called for redemption will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a per-share price of $1,050 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, plus $8.87 per share, which is the amount of accrued and unpaid dividends from April 1, 2022, up to, but not including, the Redemption Date.
The Redemption Consideration does not include dividends concerning the quarterly period ending March 31, 2022, which will be paid before the Redemption Date on May 2, 2022.
The redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock is consistent with the Company’s ongoing efforts to simplify its capital structure and to identify opportunities to generate additional free cash flow by enabling the Company to realize annual cash savings associated with the redemption.
As specified in the notice of redemption, payment of the Redemption Consideration will be made only upon the deemed surrender of shares of Series A Preferred Stock to the redemption agent, Computershare Trust Company.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
Writer
