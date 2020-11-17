Targa Divests Texas Splitter and Terminal Business
Hartree Refining Co., LLC has acquired Targa Resources Corp.’s membership interests in Targa Channelview, LLC, affiliate Hartree Partners, LP reported Monday.
The Channelview, Texas, business comprises a recently constructed 38,000-barrel-per-day crude and condensate splitter, approximately 1.3 million barrels of crude and refined product storage, a barge dock, trucking lanes, a wastewater treatment facility and related infrastructure, Hartree pointed out in a written statement.
“We believe this transaction represents a natural extension of Hartree’s experience investing in midstream and downstream infrastructure assets that are complementary to our core trading competencies,” remarked Guy Merison, Hartree Partners co-founder.
Hartree Partners noted the transaction closed last month.
“We believe that Channelview has significant potential and we are excited to be working with Channelview’s existing management team to further develop and operate the asset through its next phase of growth,” continued Merison. “We plan on initiating several growth projects and continuing to expand the facility’s third-party storage business.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- How Much Oil and Gas Has Been Found in 2020?
- Karish Development 85 Percent Complete
- CGG Nets Large Scale Deals
- Maersk Drilling Secures Contract Extension
- Perenco Eyes Controlling Stake in Ivory Coast Well
- Aramco Kicks Off Bond Sale
- Sapura Bags Major Middle East Contract
- Oil Bidding War Underway Among Asian Refiners
- Oil Steady After Rising on Vaccine Progress
- Targa Divests Texas Splitter and Terminal Business
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- Permian Drilling Rights Price Falls Nearly 70%
- Tullow Completes $500MM+ Total Deal
- Libya Oil Production at 1.1 Million Barrels a Day
- Eni Faces Forced Unitization of West Africa Fields
- Oil Up After Report Points to Easing US Stockpiles
- Oil Up On China Recovery and US Lockdown News
- British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?