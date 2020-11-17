Targa Divests Texas Splitter and Terminal Business

Hartree Refining Co., LLC has acquired Targa Resources Corp.’s membership interests in Targa Channelview, LLC, affiliate Hartree Partners, LP reported Monday.

The Channelview, Texas, business comprises a recently constructed 38,000-barrel-per-day crude and condensate splitter, approximately 1.3 million barrels of crude and refined product storage, a barge dock, trucking lanes, a wastewater treatment facility and related infrastructure, Hartree pointed out in a written statement.

“We believe this transaction represents a natural extension of Hartree’s experience investing in midstream and downstream infrastructure assets that are complementary to our core trading competencies,” remarked Guy Merison, Hartree Partners co-founder.

Hartree Partners noted the transaction closed last month.

“We believe that Channelview has significant potential and we are excited to be working with Channelview’s existing management team to further develop and operate the asset through its next phase of growth,” continued Merison. “We plan on initiating several growth projects and continuing to expand the facility’s third-party storage business.”

